Bills at Patriots: 6 things to watch for and a prediction

The Bills locked up the AFC East title and a playoff position over the course of recent weeks. But they should need little motivation for their upcoming meeting, even if plenty of things are already secured.

Buffalo (11-3) visits the New England Patriots (6-8) in Week 16 on Monday Night Football. Despite the Pats already missing out on the playoffs, the Bills will likely have reason to be motivated considering the team’s past against New England. Many Bills players have never won on the road against the Pats, and none of them have done so twice in a year.

With a win on Monday at Gillette Stadium, it’d be the first time since 1999 that Buffalo has swept the Pats. Can the Bills get it done?

With that, here are six things to watch for and a prediction for Week 16’s Bills-Patriots meeting:

Run or pass?

Bills running back Zack Moss. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

In Bills-Patriots Round 1 in Orchard Park, the 24-21 win came via the run game in rare form for 2020. Rushers Devin Singletary and Zack Moss had 86 and 81 yards, respectively, while quarterback Josh Allen added 23. But the reason for the run-first approach that day was some brutal weather. Allen only attempted 18 passes in the game. With the way this season has gone, just about every other game saw Allen throw and throw and throw. Is that how Monday unfolds? Or do the Bills like their last game plan vs. New England?

Is John Brown playing?

Bills wide receiver John Brown. Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

All signs are pointing to wide receiver John Brown returning against the Patriots. Buffalo cut Jake Kumerow just a few days ago to open a spot up on their roster for such a move. The Bills have since lost Kumerow via waivers. Because of that, the team would look pretty foolish for cutting Kumerow, so Brown is likely going to be good to go. In their first meeting with the Pats, Brown only had one catch for 21 yards as he was playing through injury at the time. Brown is currently practicing with the Bills but has not yet been activated from injured reserve. Buffalo has until 4 p.m. on Monday to do so.

Story continues

What happens with playoff seeding?

Bills head coach Sean McDermott. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Currently the Bills enter the playoffs as the No. 2 seed. We'll see how that works out in the end. Prior to Monday, the Bills need the Steelers to lose to the Colts and Titans to lose to the Packers, along with a win of their own against the Pats to lock up the second-seed before the season finale next week.

Improved Bills run defense?

Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

Since facing the Patriots for the first time, Buffalo's run defense has vastly improved. In that Week 8 outing, the Patriots themselves had 188 rushing yards. Including Week 2 when the Dolphins rushed for 99 yards against the Bills, Buffalo allowed 100-plus rushing yards on defense in six of their first eight games. Since then only the Cardinals in Week 10 put up that many. The Broncos did last week thanks to garbage time, but aside from the Cards, Buffalo's run defense has really locked things up in the second half of the year. If the Bills defense does that against the Pats, they could be setup to win and win big.

Advantage in secondary

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24) during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Pretty much every game the Bills play is a "watch out Stefon Diggs might do really good this week" kind of game. But the Pats won't have Stephon Gilmore as his season is over. He suffered a quad injury last week. The Patriots do still have JC Jackson who's near the top of the interception charts in the NFL at cornerback, but Gilmore's a big loss that Buffalo can exploit.

Defensive rotations for Bills

Bills linebacker Matt Milano. Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

It's hard to see exactly where the Bills are with their linebacker rotation. Matt Milano and AJ Klein have been switching in and out, but because Buffalo blew out the Broncos last week, a lot of backups played in the second half... so that skews the snap count totals. If things aren't out of hand this week, does Milano get back to being close to a full-time player? At the No. 2 cornerback spot, the Bills have rotated Levi Wallace and Josh Norman there the past two weeks. One could expect that to continue.

Prediction: Bills 34, Patriots 21

A mere few weeks ago, the Patriots probably had a good look at being in this game. That seems very unlikely now. With nothing to play for except pride, this Bill Belichick team is going to be in rare form. The Bills on the other hide, mostly because of Belichick's presence in general, will be highly-motivated. On top of that, the Bills are not only clicking, this is a much better team that really started to turn a corner right after facing the Patriots earlier this year. No Stephon Gilmore is also going to be huge for the Bills and in terms of either rushing the ball or passing it on offense? Show them the real Josh Allen this week. It might not be like against the Broncos where we see Matt Barkley take a snap, but Buffalo should take this one comfortably.