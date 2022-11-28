Bills at Patriots: 6 storylines to watch for in Week 13

Here are six Buffalo Bills storylines to watch for during the lead up to the team’s Week 13 matchup with the New England Patriots:

Need a division win

Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (USAT photo)

The Bills are 0-2 in the division so far this season. Buffalo has not yet faced New England, but that’s still a fact.

Many assumed the Bills would roll through the division after winning the AFC East in back-to-back years. Not so fast.

Buffalo could turn things around, though. Their upcoming contest against the Patriots is the first of three-straight division matchups. The Bills will want to start that stretch with a win on Thursday.

Successes at Gillette

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

On the bright side, the Bills have fared well against the Patriots on the road in recent years. Over the past two seasons, Buffalo is 2-0 at Gillette Stadium and 3-1 overall against the Pats. The lone win for New England (including the postseason) against Buffalo came in a game very much altered by Orchard Park wind gusts.

In addition, quarterback Josh Allen has thrown at least two touchdown passes in each of his past three games at Gillette Stadium (9 total) with only one interception.

Life without Von

Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

The status of Von Miller is still up in the air. He left Buffalo’s Thanksgiving Day win over the Detroit Lions due to a knee injury. He has already been ruled out of the contest in New England. Beyond that, we don’t know.

There is going to be a big emphasis on how the Bills’ pass rush preforms without him.

Injury improvements

Tremaine Edmunds #49 of the Buffalo Bills . (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

On the plus side, the Bills are getting a little healthier on defense and at defensive end, specifically.

On Sunday, Buffalo had a practice and Greg Rousseau (ankle) and AJ Epenesa (ankle) were both spotted on the field. Their practice statuses were not officially announced so it’s unclear exactly how much they did–but it’s still a good sign.

On the other side of the ball, two different stories. Center Mitch Morse (ankle) practiced on Sunday. Left tackle Dion Dawkins (ankle) did not.

It’s expected that the Bills will release a full injury report on Monday.

Unlikely but maybe for Smoke

Buffalo Bills wide receiver John Brown (AP Photo/John Munson)

The Bills added receiver John Brown to their practice squad over the weekend. Technically, he could play against the Patriots if he’s called up from the practice squad.

Realistically, it does seem a bit fast for that. Brown hasn’t played for the team since 2020 and there’s a new offensive coordinator in Ken Dorsey.

Still, never say never. Buffalo has called up wideout Tanner Gentry from the PS the past two games. The Bills are short at the position with only four on the active roster (Stefon Diggs, Khalil Shakir, Gabe Davis, Isaiah McKenzie).

Cornerback outlook

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

There are injury issues in the Buffalo secondary. Added to that are some performance-based concerns. Struggles have come from both Dane Jackson and rookie Christian Benford.

Benford has landed on injured reserve, so he’s out at least four weeks. That likely means more Xavier Rhodes, who was signed to the Bills’ active roster when Benford went to IR.

With Jackson’s form, one has to wonder if Tre’Davious White could be a full go against the Pats. He played on a limited basis last week as he returns from a knee injury.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire