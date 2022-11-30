Bills at Patriots: 3 key matchups in Week 13

The Buffalo Bills will visit the New England Patriots in their upcoming Week 13 game.

Even with it being an AFC East showdown, it will still be the games, within the game, that will make all the difference.

Here are three key matchups to watch during Thursday’s Bills-Patriots meeting:

OL David Quessenberry vs. LB Matthew Judon

David Quessenberry #77 and Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills\. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Bills will be without starting left tackle Dion Dawkins. He was ruled out due to an ankle injury. Any time Dawkins has left the lineup, Quessenberry has been the one to step in for him or Spencer Brown at tackle.

Judon far and away leads the Patriots with 13 sacks on the season. He’ll likely move around the defensive line, but expect him to try and expose Quessenberry on the blindside.

However, Pro Football Focus does hold Quessenberry in higher regard this season than Brown. Quessenberry grades as PFF’s 54th best tackle in the NFL this year. Brown is down at No. 74.

DE Greg Rousseau vs. Yodny Cajuste

Greg Rousseau #50 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Week 13 against the Patriots will be the first time this year the Bills are without Von Miller. He sustained a knee injury last week.

That means Rousseau will have his opportunity to take on that responsibility. He’ll likely remain on the left side of the defensive line, meaning he’ll face off against Cajuste. PFF grades Cajuste a solid 67.1 overall mark this season.

WR Stefon Diggs vs. Jonathan Jones

Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones (31)Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots don’t have JC Jackson anymore. However, Jones is a more than capable top defensive back. He ranks as PFF’s 11th best cornerback in the NFL and Diggs is having a great year.

A battle of heavyweights between these two.

