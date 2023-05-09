Bills will have parts of 2023 schedule announced Wednesday & Thursday

The Buffalo Bills are going to be one of the NFL teams that will find out their 2023 schedule in two installments.

The NFL has announced that the bulk of the upcoming 2023 schedule will be released on Thursday. However, the day prior will feature the announcements of a select few games and the Bills will be including in that bunch as well.

The NFL will announce all of their international games on Wednesday, so we’ll hear about at least one game early. Buffalo is set to head out to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium where they will likely face the Tennessee Titans or Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

In addition, football is bringing its talents to “Black Friday.” For the first time, the NFL will play games on both Thanksgiving and will hold a separate contest on the day after the holiday in 2023. If the Bills are selected for that one, it will be made known on May 10 like their London matchup.

As referenced, the majority of games are set to be announced on Thursday. NFL Network will host a show at 8 p.m. to usher in the schedule releases by teams.

Earlier on Monday, a report surfaced that the NFL might not go ahead with releasing the 2023 schedule on Thursday due to some difficulties sorting it out.

However, this NFL announcement appears to have nipped any hesitations. We will know the Bills’ 2023 schedule… and soon.

And of course, we do already know the “who” and “where” portions. We just don’t know the times.

Those answers can be found below, and be sure to check back at Bills Wire for all-things schedule related:

Away opponents:

Home opponents:

