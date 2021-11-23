Bills-Panthers game in Week 15 has time locked in

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
In this article:
The Buffalo Bills and Carolina Panthers now know when they’ll be playing.

Prior to Tuesday afternoon, the two sides only knew they’d be meeting in Week 15. When the 2021 schedules were released during the offseason, the time stamp had a “TBD” next to it for this one.

Now that’s been settled.

The Bills announced that this meeting has been locked in for a Sunday at 1 p.m. kickoff:

This same weekend had the option of Buffalo’s game being played on Saturday. This Bills and Panthers did not fall into those prime-time slots.

Instead, those will be:

