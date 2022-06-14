Bills owner Kim Pegula receiving treatment for ‘unexpected health issues’

Nick Wojton
Buffalo Bills co-owner Kim Pegula is undergoing medical treatment for a health issue. The team and Pegula family released a statement regarding the issue, which called the circumstances “unexpected.”

Here is the statement via ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

