Bills owner Kim Pegula receiving treatment for ‘unexpected health issues’
Buffalo Bills co-owner Kim Pegula is undergoing medical treatment for a health issue. The team and Pegula family released a statement regarding the issue, which called the circumstances “unexpected.”
Here is the statement via ESPN’s Adam Schefter:
A statement from the Pegula family about Buffalo Bills’ owner and President Kim Pegula: pic.twitter.com/b92j2XUGzL
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 14, 2022
