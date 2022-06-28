Update: Bills owner Kim Pegula ‘progressing well’ from health issue

Since June 14, Buffalo Bills co-owner Kin Pegula had been receiving treatment for an “unexpected health issue.”

While specifics are still scarce, we have a positive update which is of the upmost importance above all. According to a release from the Pegula family, she is “progressing well” with the ongoing situation.

The statement which was released to NFL insiders such as ESPN’s Adam Schefter read:

“Kim is progressing well and is resting and rehabilitating from a health issue. We are grateful for the medical professionals providing her care and to everyone for their prayers and well wishes. We ask that you please continue to respect our need for privacy during this time.”

