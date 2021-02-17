Bills owner Kim Pegula looking forward to seeing how Josh Allen evolves in 2021

Bills quarterback Josh Allen took a significant step forward in 2020, helping lead the team to its first AFC Championship Game appearance since 1993.

Allen was so good, he even received more MVP votes than Patrick Mahomes.

During an appearance on the “Bills Pod Squad” podcast, distributed by the team, Bills co-owner Kim Pegula expressed how pleased she’s been with the quarterback’s development.

“Since we’ve drafted him, every year we’ve seen him evolve,” Pegula said, via Sal Maiorana

of the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle. “We’ve seen whatever kinds of areas that we felt he needed to improve upon, we saw him really work on that and to come to fruition in the next season. I’m just looking forward to seeing what that is going to be next year and how Josh evolves.”

Allen’s completion percentage jumped from 58.8 percent in 2019 to 69.2 percent in 2020, with the signal-caller recording 4,544 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Allen also rushed for 421 yards with eight touchdowns, and caught ta 12-yard touchdown pass.

Pegula cited the 2019 season’s playoff loss to the Texans as one motivating factor for Allen last offseason.

“I think that really helped this year as we went even further in the playoffs,” she said. “The loss in the championship game, how does that fuel him and what are we going to see out of that next year?”

There were plenty of questions about Allen entering 2020, but he’s now cemented himself as the club’s franchise quarterback.

