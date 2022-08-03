Are the Bills overrated in 2022 because last year’s schedule was easy?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Justin DiLoro
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Buffalo Bills
    Buffalo Bills
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jordan Poyer
    Jordan Poyer
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Stefon Diggs
    Stefon Diggs
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Buffalo Bills earned quite a bit of praise heading into the 2022 season. Buffalo has the best odds to win the Super Bowl, great odds for their quarterback to be NFL MVP, and they are in the best position to thrive over the next three years.

USA Today even predicts that the Bills will have the best record in the league by a wide margin:

It seems to be all smiles heading into the fall for the Buffalo Bills.

But, in the words of the legendary Lee Corso: Not so fast.

Football analytics expert Warren Sharp sees some reason to pump the brakes on a Super Bowl celebration. Examining some trends, he views the Bills path through the 2022 campaign might be a bit rockier than what many are predicting for the Bills.

Sharp also reveals that Buffalo’s 11-6 record might be hiding some inadequacies regarding the team.

Here is what Sharp has to say about Buffalo’s 2022 future:

It’s definitely an oppositional view from the widespread national attention that the Bills have garnered this year. However, it lends itself to a grounded and rational prediction of what the future holds for Buffalo.

After all, this is a team that found a way to lose to Urban Meyer last year. Anything is possible.

It also hints that maybe all of the betting options are not necessarily going to fall into the Bills’ favor.

In the case of Buffalo and Sharp, it’s one situation in which Bills will have to prove someone wrong…once again.

Related

AFC East news: Dolphins owner suspended, team losing first-round pick

Bills' Jordan Poyer out 'few weeks' with elbow injury

Stefon Diggs asked to hold baby at Bills training camp (video)

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire

Recommended Stories

  • 3 observations from Day 8 of Buffalo Bills training camp

    Unfortunately another day at #Bills camp where injury took center stage:

  • Former NFL running back Lars Tate dies at 56

    Lars Tate, a running back who played for the Buccaneers and Bears, has died at the age of 56. Tate’s son Donavan Tate, a former University of Arizona quarterback and San Diego Padres first-round draft pick, announced that his father died on Monday in St. Petersburg, Florida, about a month after he was diagnosed with [more]

  • AP source: Bills safety Poyer hyperextends left elbow

    Buffalo Bills starting safety Jordan Poyer hyperextended his left elbow and is expected to miss several weeks, a person with direct knowledge of the injury confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday. The person added Poyer should return before the start of the season, and spoke on the condition of anonymity because the Bills have not revealed the nature or severity of the injury. Poyer was hurt in one of the final team drills of practice earlier in the day, and experienced such pain that he had to be carted away.

  • Now is a perfect time to watch this Bills highlight reel of Isaiah McKenzie

    Now is a perfect time to watch this #Bills highlight reel of Isaiah McKenzie:

  • WATCH: Gabe Davis highlight reel will pump you up for 2022

    WATCH: Gabe Davis highlight reel will pump you up for 2022:

  • Jordan Poyer leaves Bills training camp practice with injury

    Jordan Poyer leaves #Bills training camp practice with injury:

  • K.J. Hamler back with a purpose at Broncos camp

    KJ Hamler's willingness to be open about mental roadblocks and strains is showing leadership in a different way in Broncos camp.

  • Max Scherzer on making adjustments without usual fastball command, credits offense for coming up big | Mets Post Game

    In this Mets post game news conference, Max Scherzer was not at his best but still pitched into the seventh inning, allowing just two earned runs. He felt command of his fastball is still not where he wants it to be but escaping the fourth inning, holding the Nationals to two runs and allowing the Mets offense to open the lead back up to 7-3, was the turning point. He credited the offense with taking some great at-bats, especially Francisco Lindor's three-run homer off Steve Cishek, who had hit Lindor in the face earlier this season. Scherzer: "That's the winning baseball stuff that happens, that's why we're a good team and that's why we're playing well."

  • Newlywed couple say they had to cancel their honeymoon after travel chaos caused airport delays and missed flights

    Soumaya Elliott said she was denied check-in for a new flight to her honeymoon destination, resulting in her "having a panic attack on the floor."

  • Gallo sent to Dodgers by Yankees after strikeout-filled year

    Joey Gallo’s unproductive tenure with the New York Yankees ended when he was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday for minor league right-hander Clayton Beeter. The 28-year-old outfielder was acquired from Texas on July 29 last year and hit .159 for the Yankees with 25 homers, 46 RBIs and 194 strikeouts in 421 at-bats.

  • Stefon Diggs asked to hold baby at Bills training camp (video)

    Stefon Diggs asked to hold baby at #Bills training camp (video):

  • LeRoy Butler played with one QB (Favre), faced cast of thousands. Who were those guys?

    LeRoy Butler played with Brett Favre and against John Elway. You wouldn't believe some of the names time forgot, but he remembers playing against.

  • 6 takeaways from Day 6 of Dolphins’ training camp

    Pads are on!

  • Disney guests stuck on 'It's a small world' for over an hour: 'Torture'

    Disney World guests were stuck on the "It's a small world" amusement park ride for over an hour as cast members attempted to evacuate guests from the broken ride.

  • Mitch Trubisky says Bears made him play 'coaches' game'

    Mitch Trubisky compared playing one year in Buffalo versus the four seasons he played with the Bears.

  • Giants QB Daniel Jones still making mistakes early in camp

    When Brian Daboll was hired to be the New York Giants coach, there were hopes his offensive wizardy would rub off on Daniel Jones and make him a much better quarterback. In four seasons as the Buffalo Bills' offensive coordinator, Daboll did a masterful job of transforming Josh Allen from a risky No 7 overall pick from Wyoming into one of the NFL's top quarterbacks.

  • The US could be heading for a recession — that's great news for stocks

    The economy is slowing down as inflation hits fresh highs. That's leading investors to bet on new relief, and it's driving stocks sharply higher.

  • A TikToker's video of her 96-square-foot micro-apartment in Paris shows how to live in a home smaller than the average parking space

    TikToker @shump_ a offered a tour of her tiny Paris apartment which includes a shower that doubles as suitcase storage.

  • Stay or flee? Fijians forced to abandon disappearing homes

    STORY: The village elders of Fiji's Serua Island always thought they would be buried here, alongside the chiefs.That was before the impacts of climate change.Now, at high tide, the rising Pacific Ocean breaches the seawall and floods the village, saltwater inundating gardens.The community is running out of ways to adapt and now faces the same painful decision as many other coastal villages here.Stay or relocate to Fiji's main island, to secure a future for the next generation.[Semisi Madanawa, Serua village resident]"I'm going to miss everything that's surrounding this island. The trees, everything. The atmosphere. But we need to do something”Resident Semisi Madanawa says the 80 villagers must move given the flooding, erosion and exposure to extreme weather.[Semisi Madanawa, Serua village resident]"The water comes in and we are talking about, discussing among ourselves to like relocate or get land reclamation done in the island, and building a sea wall."This is one community that has successfully relocated from their old village of Vunidogoloa in 2014.That move made Fiji the first Pacific island nation to relocate a community because of rising sea levels.[Sailosi Ramatu / Former headman / Vunidogoloa village]"Yes, to relocate, it was a success for my community."Sailosi Ramatu was village headman at the time of the move in 2014.He and the villagers had invited officials to see how they lived with water up to their knees.Ramatu says saltwater had destroyed the ability of the 150 residents to grow crops, but that it still took time to persuade the elders to move.He and many others still visit the old village almost daily to reconnect with their past and feel the presence of their families and former chiefs who remain buried here.[Sailosi Ramatu / Former headman / Vunidogoloa village]"We miss this community so much, you know. Because we learned many things about custom, tradition, the way of life here as we are Fijian. How we lived through the soil, how we live through the land we live, and our culture, we understand as we were taught from our parents. We left our grandparents and parents behind. We left our big houses behind. We left the sea."Many Fijians say they want developed nations that contributed the most to global warming,to not only curb their emissions but pay for the steps islanders are having to take.Six Fiji villages have moved or plan to with government support,and a new process to prioritize the most urgent relocations is still under development."We want to see if the world can work together, the leaders of the world can work together, if the aim is to combat to the impacts of climate change, you know, to make a decision."Madanawa is unsure when it will be feasible for his village to relocate,due to funding and the hesitation of many village elders to leave their homes,but he knows change has to happen.[Semisi Madanawa, Serua village resident]"It takes time, it takes time for an idea to settle in the hearts of us human beings, so that we can accept the changes that are coming, yeah."

  • Bears feeling “urgency to get it right” on offense

    After a rocky outing by the offense in Monday’s practice, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said that quarterback Justin Fields is working through things in a new offense with things being installed every day. Eberflus didn’t speak to reporters on Tuesday, but would have had to address another rough day for the unit. Penalties, incompletions, [more]