Bills overcome Titans hurdle on prime-time stage

As good as the Buffalo Bills have been the last few seasons, the Tennessee Titans have been a consistent problem, especially in prime time.

On Monday night in Orchard Park… all of that changed.

The Bills followed up their impressive Week 1 win vs. the Los Angeles Rams with an even more convincing thumping of the Titans. Buffalo rolled 41-7.

Despite what appeared to be sweet redemption vs. Derek Henry and the rest of the Tennessee squad, the Bills were quick to dismiss this as nothing more than a Week 2 win.

When asked if this win felt any sweeter coming against the Titans in the national spotlight, Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, shot the notion down immediately.

“No, not at all,” Diggs stated. “I kinda said that, I think, a couple days ago in my interview. They said, ‘was there like extra stock in it?’ And I said, ‘no.’ Cause like, I mean, it’s the next game. It’s the game in front of you. It’s sounds like a real political type answer, but it’s business. It’s the next game. We trying to win. The past is the past. Ya, nobody likes to lose and I’m a true competitor, I hate losing. But you gotta get over that s—. That s—- in the past. You got an opportunity in front of you to make it right and this is a new season, so trying to keep this thing going.”

Diggs went off on Monday, finishing the game with 12 catches for 148 yards and three touchdowns. When pressed further about the success he has had throughout his career vs. the Titans, Diggs gave his answer with a big smile on his face.

“Little bit,” the WR said laughing. “Naw, I mean… hopefully you can say that about a couple teams. As for me, like I said, it’s never personal. It’s business for me, like, the next team they in front of me and they in my way. Where I’m trying to go, what I’m trying to do. And I’m trying to stack wins but the next team is always the next team. But it’s never no extra incentive when I play Tennessee. I like Tennessee, Nashville, hot chicken and all.”

Bills head coach Sean McDermott was also asked if the win had any extra meaning coming against Henry and the Titans. As one would expect from McDermott, the coach skirted the answer and went back to crediting his coaching staff and players.

“Ya, I think it’s a good start,” McDermott told the media following the win. “I really do. The fundamentals are showing up early in the season and that’s really what games come down to early in the year is fundamentals. And taking care of the football. I thought we did a phenomenal job with that offensively and special teams and then defense got takeaways. So I just think it was all in all a good game plan by the coaches and the players executed at a high level.”

As was the case last week, every win brings greater expectations and in turn greater pressure.

Next Sunday will do nothing to change that.

The Bills head down to South Florida for a showdown vs. a revamped Miami Dolphins team who also happen to be 2-0.

If the Bills rattle off a third smackdown in a row vs. their divisional rivals, Super Bowl watch will only intensify.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire