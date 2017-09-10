Bills outgain Jets in first half, have little to show for it

The Bills have outgained the Jets 236-85 over the first 30 minutes of Sunday’s game, but they only have a 7-6 lead to show for it.

Jets cornerback Juston Burris picked off a pass that went off tight end Charles Clay‘s hands in the end zone and Steven Hauschka missed a 42-yard field goal badly in the second quarter to ensure that the Bills would be stuck at seven points when the teams broke for halftime.

The Bills have found success on the ground and in the air, but their inability to turn that into points gives the Jets a chance to pull out a win if they can find some offensive footing of their own. Their most effective plan thus far has been to put the ball in Josh McCown‘s hands as he’s 12-of-15 for 85 yards and has shown some chemistry with Jermaine Kearse despite their short time working together.

More will certainly be needed if the Jets are going to win games this season, but that might be enough to get it done this week if the Bills don’t find a way to actually get some points in the second half.