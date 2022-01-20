Bills OT Dion Dawkins ready to face Chiefs: 'No disrespect, but F everybody'

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins took his team's midseason downturn very seriously, and he's using it to fuel himself and his fellow linemen to victory against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Dawkins spoke to the media on Thursday and gave an incredible quote about people counting the Bills as done way before the end of the season came around.

Bills LT Dion Dawkins on the OL playing as well as it has recently: "The world dropped us. The world dropped us on our head, and it was only us that could pick us up."



"No disrespect, but F everybody." — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) January 20, 2022

To give Dawkins' quote a little context, it hasn't been the smoothest of seasons for the Bills. They had a strong start, winning four of their first six games, but then things went in an entirely different direction. They lost four of their next seven, including two particularly embarrassing losses: a 9-6 defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and a 51-15 defeat to the Indianapolis Colts.

On Thursday, Dawkins told Buffalo's WGRZ that the Bills' coaching staff gave them some tough love during that time, telling them all the negative things the media and even fans were saying about them. That approach worked. Dawkins and his teammates took full responsibility for their positions and began a course correction that would eventually lead them to the playoffs.

The Bills finished strong, winning their final four games, but their midseason falloff obviously had an incredible impact on the team — or at least Dawkins, who is using it as bulletin board material for Sunday's divisional round game against the Chiefs. If the 47-17 beatdown the Bills gave the New England Patriots last weekend is any indication, whatever they're doing is working well.