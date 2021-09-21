Bills open amongst largest favorites vs. Washington in Week 3

The Buffalo Bills won big in Week 2. While the Washington Football Team pulled off a victory as well, they did lose starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick in the process.

Those two things are likely amongst the reasons for Buffalo being a pretty big favorite in Week 3 when Washington comes to town.

According to Tipico Sportsbook, (access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list), the Bills have opened as an 8.5-point favorite this week.

Only the Denver Broncos’ 10.5-point spread next week against the New York Jets is larger.

As referenced, the Bills took a large victory home from Miami in Week 2, topping the Dolphins 35-0. The Football Team did win, however, it took some luck.

Washington defeated the New York Giants 30-29 in Week 2. Kicker Dustin Hopkins hit a field goal as time expired, but only after the Giants handed him a second chance.

Taylor Heinicke took over for Fitzpatrick under center.

So far this season, the Bills are 1-1 overall and hold that same record against the spread. The Football Team are 0-2 ATS.

In terms of the over/ under, the records are switched for the two teams. The over/ under in Week 3 is set at 46.5 early this week.

The moneyline opens at Buffalo (-420) and Washington (+320).

Check back at later this week for the updated odds heading into Sunday.

