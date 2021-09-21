Bills open amongst largest favorites vs. Washington in Week 3
The Buffalo Bills won big in Week 2. While the Washington Football Team pulled off a victory as well, they did lose starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick in the process.
Those two things are likely amongst the reasons for Buffalo being a pretty big favorite in Week 3 when Washington comes to town.
According to Tipico Sportsbook, (access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list), the Bills have opened as an 8.5-point favorite this week.
Only the Denver Broncos’ 10.5-point spread next week against the New York Jets is larger.
As referenced, the Bills took a large victory home from Miami in Week 2, topping the Dolphins 35-0. The Football Team did win, however, it took some luck.
Washington defeated the New York Giants 30-29 in Week 2. Kicker Dustin Hopkins hit a field goal as time expired, but only after the Giants handed him a second chance.
Taylor Heinicke took over for Fitzpatrick under center.
So far this season, the Bills are 1-1 overall and hold that same record against the spread. The Football Team are 0-2 ATS.
In terms of the over/ under, the records are switched for the two teams. The over/ under in Week 3 is set at 46.5 early this week.
The moneyline opens at Buffalo (-420) and Washington (+320).
Check back at later this week for the updated odds heading into Sunday.
