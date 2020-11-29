Bills have only 132 yards but lead Chargers 17-6 at halftime

The Bills have only 132 yards, but they have put 17 points on the scoreboard.

Buffalo leads 17-6 at halftime.

Josh Allen has a 2-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Knox, and Cole Beasley threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Gabriel Davis on a trick play.

The Bills have gotten help with 77 yards on three penalties by the Chargers.

Allen left the game for one play after being twisted around awkwardly by Joey Bosa, who has been a pain to the Bills. Bosa has five tackles, two sacks, three quarterback hits and a pass defensed.

Allen is 9-of-13 for 63 yards and the touchdown.

Justin Herbert has completed 15 of 27 passes for 125 yards and a 5-yard touchdown pass to Keenan Allen. Allen has three catches for 25 yards.

Austin Ekeler has five carries for 25 yards and six catches for 52 yards in his return.

