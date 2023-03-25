Bills offseason workout dates announced

The Buffalo Bills will be on the field for the first time in 2023.

We’re still a long ways away from the start of the regular season, but the first step to getting there is offseason workouts. The NFL announced when those will take place for every team, including the Bills.

Here’s when Buffalo’s offseason workout dates are slated in 2023:

First day of offseason workouts

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) and wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14). (AP Photo/ Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Date: April 17

Organized Team Activities (OTAs)

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Dates: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-June 1

Minicamp

Buffalo Bills linebacker Tyrel Dodson (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Dates: June 13-15

