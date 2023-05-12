Bills’ offseason moves ranked as 15th best in NFL by CBS Sports

The 2023 NFL draft has just come and gone but the offseason as a whole is what counts a lot more.

CBS Sports took all-things Bills and NFL since the Super Bowl into consideration and graded every team in the league, head-to-head. Overall, Buffalo landed at about as average of a spot as you could get: No. 15.

Between free agency and the draft, retaining Jordan Poyer and selecting Dalton Kincaid in the first round, respectively, were the highlights for the Bills’ offseason. All seemingly positive moves on paper.

But in terms of the AFC East, CBS Sports thinks the division is coming.

The New York Jets, who traded for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, earned high marks by finishing in the second-place position.

But the Jets are not alone. The Miami Dolphins edged out Buffalo as well, slotting at No. 14. At least we can count on the Patriots, as New England finished in 17th.

CBS Sports’ full breakdown on the Bills can be found below:

They were never gonna be major free agency players after 2022’s Von Miller splash. But it’s nice to have S Jordan Poyer, Buffalo’s version of Devin McCourty, back for another ride. RB Damien Harris is an underrated candidate for tough carries alongside James Cook, as is Latavius Murray. And WR Deonte Harty is a slightly higher-octane substitute for the departed Isaiah McKenzie in a secondary role. Their top draft picks, TE Dalton Kincaid and OG O’Cyrus Torrence, also figure to make an early impact in starting-caliber roles.

