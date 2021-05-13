Bills officially sign 6 undrafted rookie free agents

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
The Bills officially rounded out their 2021 NFL draft class on Thursday.

The same day, the team signed five of their eight selections from the recent draft. Those picked were rounded out by the addition of six more undrafted rookie free agents.

Here’s that half dozen:

WR Tre Walker, San Jose State

San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Tre Walker, Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

OL Syrus Tuitele, Fresno State

Fresno State Bulldogs offensive lineman Syrus Tuitele. Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

S Tariq Thompson, San Diego State

San Diego State Aztecs safety Tariq Thompson. Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

TE Quintin Morris, Bowling Green

Bowling Green Falcons tight end Quintin Morris (Gannett photo)

CB Nick McCloud, Notre Dame

Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Nick McCloud. Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

CB Olaijah Griffin, USC

USC Trojans cornerback Olaijah Griffin. Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

