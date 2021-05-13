Bills officially sign 6 undrafted rookie free agents

Entertainment Tonight Videos

So long, Pearson family. ‘This Is Us’ will end after six seasons, according to multiple reports. On Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report that NBC’s hit drama will bow after its upcoming sixth season. In March, Milo Ventimiglia discussed the final episodes with ET. He teased, ‘I'll say that the last couple episodes -- it's not going to be about the last moment, it really isn't about the last moment. It may be something that is beyond anything that anyone could ever dream and it may be so simple that every single human on Earth can relate to. But I know the last several episodes, they're gonna be a ride so when you've seen them all we'll have a conversation and we'll go from there.’