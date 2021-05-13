Bills officially sign 6 undrafted rookie free agents
The Bills officially rounded out their 2021 NFL draft class on Thursday.
The same day, the team signed five of their eight selections from the recent draft. Those picked were rounded out by the addition of six more undrafted rookie free agents.
Here’s that half dozen:
WR Tre Walker, San Jose State
San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Tre Walker, Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
OL Syrus Tuitele, Fresno State
Fresno State Bulldogs offensive lineman Syrus Tuitele. Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
S Tariq Thompson, San Diego State
San Diego State Aztecs safety Tariq Thompson. Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
TE Quintin Morris, Bowling Green
Bowling Green Falcons tight end Quintin Morris (Gannett photo)
CB Nick McCloud, Notre Dame
Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Nick McCloud. Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
CB Olaijah Griffin, USC
USC Trojans cornerback Olaijah Griffin. Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
