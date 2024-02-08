Bills officially name Ronald Curry quarterbacks coach

After reports that surfaced first noted Ronald Curry’s addition to the Buffalo Bills coaching staff, we now know what he’s going to do with that team.

The Bills have officially announced that Curry has been named the team’s quarterbacks coach:

More info on Bills new quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry pic.twitter.com/hL8y4vobv8 — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) February 7, 2024

Curry, 44, was previously an assistant with the New Orleans Saints dating back to 2016. He spent years working with the wide receivers and quarterbacks before being promoted to passing game coordinator.

According to reports including Saints Wire, New Orleans did try to retain Curry but he opted for Buffalo.

Prior to becoming OC, Joe Brady was Buffalo’s quarterbacks coach and there had yet to be a replacement named for him there. It was speculated that the Bills would end up naming Curry QB coach.

In college, Curry played quarterback and receiver at North Carolina. He was a seventh-round choice by the Oakland Raiders in the 2002 NFL draft. In seven seasons with the Raiders, he caught 193 passes for 2,347 yards and 13 touchdowns.

In addition to Curry being appointed, Jahmile Addae and Christian Taylor were added to Buffalo’s coaching staff on defense.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire