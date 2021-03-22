Bills offense won over Emmanuel Sanders last season

Nick Wojton
·2 min read
The Buffalo Bills only got wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders in the fold last week after the two sides had talked in the past. But Sanders provided an example of how actions speak louder.

Last offseason was the most-recent time the Bills and Sanders had contact. It didn’t end in a contract that time, but Sanders kept the Bills on his mind.

After Buffalo started to breakout in 2020 with quarterback Josh Allen leading the way, Sanders, like many, took notice. On Friday, he admitted via video conference that he would take time last season to peep at Bills highlights.

“I used to sit on my off days, on a Tuesday, I’d grab my iPad and I would watch the Buffalo Bills’ offense, the coaches’ film,” Sanders said. “Just watching the routes they’re running, seeing Josh run around and throw the ball 60 yards down the field, 50 yards down the field. It was just exciting to watch. It’s the reason why everybody’s starting to talk about them.”

Aside from One Bills Drive, Sanders is enjoying his quick time in Buffalo already, too. He added that the City of Good Neighbors has already won him over off the field.

“I’ve been here for 24 hours and I can tell you, I already love this city,” he said. “They’ve got down-to-earth people here, they’ve got great people here.”

Of course, on the field is what everyone is excited to see out of the 34-year-old. One would expect Sanders to come in and take over the vacancy left by John Brown, who was cut by the Bills prior to Sanders’ signing.

Sean McDermott all but confirmed that’ll be the case last week.

“You never want to lose your fastball in terms of what we were able to do last season,” McDermott said on Sanders signing in Buffalo.

But it wasn’t exactly McDermott who was the coach that won Sanders over. That guy was Brian Daboll… not only because of his plans for using Sanders, but his personality played a part. Sanders said the two spoke on the phone for about an hour and more of the conversation was just about life… only about 20 minutes worth of football. Sanders was a big fan of that.

“I love that dude already. He keeps it real, he keeps it one hundred with me,” Sanders said.

