Bills offense PFF grades from 2022 season

It’s not the end all, be all, but analytics can give some context.

The Buffalo Bills made a few new additions on both sides of the ball during the 2023 offseason. Leonard Floyd will jump into pass rush to try and help out there. On the other side of the trenches, the likes of Connor McGovern and rookie second-round pick O’Cyrus Torrence will hope to shore up the interior of the offensive line.

Not to mention, plenty of important contributors will return once again.

Speaking of those fancy stats, here’s how Pro Football Focus graded each of the Bills’ potential starters on offense in 2022:

QB Josh Allen

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

PFF grade: 91.6

RB James Cook

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

PFF grade: 78.2

TE Dawson Knox

Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 65.1

TE Dalton Kincaid

AP photo

PFF grade: 90.2 (Utah)

WR Stefon Diggs

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

PFF grade: 90.1

WR Gabe Davis

PFF grade: 64.2

OL Dion Dawkins

(AP Photo/Hans Deryk)

PFF grade: 73.5

OL Connor McGovern

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 52.2

C Mitch Morse

PFF grade: 61.4

OL O'Cyrus Torrene

PFF grade: 88.0 (Florida)

OL Spencer Brown

(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

PFF grade: 51.4

Others

WR Deonte Harty: 47.9

OL David Edwards: 58.2

OL Ryan Bates: 61.8

WR Trent Sherfield: 63.1

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire