Bills offense PFF grades from 2022 season
It’s not the end all, be all, but analytics can give some context.
The Buffalo Bills made a few new additions on both sides of the ball during the 2023 offseason. Leonard Floyd will jump into pass rush to try and help out there. On the other side of the trenches, the likes of Connor McGovern and rookie second-round pick O’Cyrus Torrence will hope to shore up the interior of the offensive line.
Not to mention, plenty of important contributors will return once again.
Speaking of those fancy stats, here’s how Pro Football Focus graded each of the Bills’ potential starters on offense in 2022:
QB Josh Allen
PFF grade: 91.6
RB James Cook
PFF grade: 78.2
TE Dawson Knox
PFF grade: 65.1
TE Dalton Kincaid
PFF grade: 90.2 (Utah)
WR Stefon Diggs
PFF grade: 90.1
WR Gabe Davis
PFF grade: 64.2
OL Dion Dawkins
PFF grade: 73.5
OL Connor McGovern
PFF grade: 52.2
C Mitch Morse
PFF grade: 61.4
OL O'Cyrus Torrene
PFF grade: 88.0 (Florida)
OL Spencer Brown
PFF grade: 51.4
Others
WR Deonte Harty: 47.9
OL David Edwards: 58.2
OL Ryan Bates: 61.8
WR Trent Sherfield: 63.1