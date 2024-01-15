Advertisement

Bills' offense makes it look easy, Buffalo takes early lead

Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his teammates made it look easy on the first drive today against the Steelers.

Allen went 5-for-5 for 56 yards on the drive and ended it with a nine-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Knox for a 7-0 lead.

Stefon Diggs caught two passes on the 10-play, 80-yard drive, while James Cook ran four times for 23 yards. Allen picked up a first down with a tush push quarterback sneak on a third-and-1.

The Steelers received the opening kickoff but couldn't do much on offense, ending their first drive with a punt. They're going to need more from Mason Rudolph to keep up with this Bills offense.