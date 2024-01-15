Bills' offense makes it look easy, Buffalo takes early lead

Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his teammates made it look easy on the first drive today against the Steelers.

Allen went 5-for-5 for 56 yards on the drive and ended it with a nine-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Knox for a 7-0 lead.

Stefon Diggs caught two passes on the 10-play, 80-yard drive, while James Cook ran four times for 23 yards. Allen picked up a first down with a tush push quarterback sneak on a third-and-1.

The Steelers received the opening kickoff but couldn't do much on offense, ending their first drive with a punt. They're going to need more from Mason Rudolph to keep up with this Bills offense.