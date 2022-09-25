Bills OC Ken Dorsey has meltdown on camera at end of loss vs. Dolphins (video)

Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey was none too happy with his team’s loss to the Dolphins.

At the end of the Week 3 contest, the score was in favor of the home team 21-19.

On the final play, quarterback Josh Allen looked dead in the water but he got a pass off to Isaiah McKenzie. The receiver caught it, but failed to get to the sideline to stop the clock.

In the end, time ran out and the Bills lost.

Then the camera panned to Dorsey. The offensive coordinator was spotted pounding his fists on his table in anger and then some.

Check out the very candid moment from Dorsey in the clip below:

Bills OC Ken Dorsey was not happy at the end of the game. pic.twitter.com/F7Jp5IMlFP — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 25, 2022

