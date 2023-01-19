Bills make O-line change to practice squad roster

The Buffalo Bills have switched out offensive linemen on their practice squad ahead of facing the Cincinnati Bengals.

However, it does not appear that the transactions will give any reason for concern ahead of that Divisional-round matchup.

The Bills announced on Thursday that offensive lineman Greg Mancz was brought back to the team via the taxi squad.

Mancz was originally signed by Buffalo last spring. Out of training camp, he made the team’s practice squad. He was later released in November.

Mancz has since bounced around the NFL, spending time with the Cleveland Browns and then Minnesota Vikings. Last week, the Vikings went on to release him.

In search of a home, he returns to Buffalo where he replaces other depth. Making room for Mancz was undrafted rookie Alec Anderson.

Anderson’s designation gives one no reason to worry.

On occasion, an addition to the taxi unit could appear to be a move made to add depth due to an injury to a starter.

However, Anderson was not release, he landed on injured reserve himself.

Anderson has suffered an undisclosed injury and Mancz simply takes his spot. The starting five is still in-tact.

