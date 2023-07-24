Bills’ Nyheim Hines sustains season-ending injury

The Buffalo Bills will not have the services of Nyheim Hines in 2023.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Hines sustained an “off-site” knee injury which will keep him out the entirety of next season.

Hines, 26, was traded by the Indianapolis Colts to Buffalo at the 2022 NFL trade deadline in a deal which sent running back Zach Moss the other direction. The Bills and Hines agreed to a restructured contract this offseason as well.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Check back for updates…

Related

PFF: Bills' Josh Allen is 12th best player in the NFL

Madden 24 ratings for every Buffalo Bills linebacker

CBS Sports: Bills' Greg Rousseau 'under-the-radar' player to watch in 2023

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire