Bills’ Nyheim Hines sustains season-ending injury
The Buffalo Bills will not have the services of Nyheim Hines in 2023.
According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Hines sustained an “off-site” knee injury which will keep him out the entirety of next season.
Hines, 26, was traded by the Indianapolis Colts to Buffalo at the 2022 NFL trade deadline in a deal which sent running back Zach Moss the other direction. The Bills and Hines agreed to a restructured contract this offseason as well.
