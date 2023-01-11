Bills’ Nyheim Hines named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Buffalo Bills running back and kick returner Nyheim Hines has been named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his efforts against the New England Patriots in Week 18.

The honor was announced on Wednesday.

It is the second time in Hines’ career he was named a player of the week (2019). It’s also the second time the Bills special teams unit has been recognized in 2022.

For November, kicker Tyler Bass was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month.

