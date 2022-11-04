Bills’ Nyheim Hines finds way to go from hating to loving Josh Allen
#Bills' Nyheim Hines finding way to go from hating to loving Josh Allen:
#Bills' Nyheim Hines finding way to go from hating to loving Josh Allen:
Former NFL coach Mike Martz gushes over the Marshall Faulk-esque qualities that Christian McCaffrey possesses.
Najee Harris is struggling this season.
A 17-year-old male was arrested and charged with assault with intent to rob while armed.
Jake Paul says he's not expecting his fight with Anderson Silva to do huge numbers.
When Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni ruled rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis out for Thursday’s game against the Texans with an ankle injury, he said the team was still sorting through whether Davis would wind up on injured reserve. It didn’t take long for the Eagles to come to a decision. The team announced that [more]
Here's how the Gators Wire crew thinks things will go down this Saturday in College Station.
Here are five players to watch on offense as the Oklahoma Sooners take on the Baylor Bears. From @bendackiw
On Wednesday, Bills GM Brandon Beane told reporters he looked into a trade for former Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey.
Five of Ohio State football's most memorable games vs. Northwestern #GoBucks
Brandon Beane said the trades for Nyheim Hines and Dean Marlowe came right down to the final minutes of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline.
A busy weekend of SEC battles is forthcoming. How does the team at Auburn Wire forecast this weekend's games?
Kelly is ready for the biggest test to this point in his LSU tenure.
Colorado has had a rough season at 1-7, but there are a few players the Ducks need to look out for on Saturday.
The Eagles got a challenge from the Texans on Thursday night.
Robert Quinn is just one game into his time with the Eagles but he's already starting to feel at home. By Dave Zangaro
Five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks released his top three schools and his commitment date on Thursday.
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) Ray Guy, the first punter to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame, died Thursday. In 2014, he became the first player to make be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame exclusively for his punting. ''Ray Guy was a football player who punted,'' the late John Madden said in 2014 before he presented Guy for induction into the Hall of Fame.
After their fourth straight loss, Steve Kerr made it clear changes are coming to the Warriors.
Ty Gibbs knew his teammate had to win the final regular-season race to qualify for the Xfinity Series championship. Had he just settled for second place, Gibbs and Jones would have both advanced to Saturday's title race to give Joe Gibbs Racing a pair of Toyotas in the winner-take-all four-driver championship finale at Phoenix Raceway. “It comes down to just caught in the moment, and you know, selfish actions led to that,” Gibbs said Thursday at the Phoenix Convention Center.
Before the season, Jets coach Robert Slaeh said Joe Flacco should be an NFL starter, and when Zach Wilson was injured at the start of the season, Saleh made Flacco the Jets’ starter. So Flacco was surprised last week when he found out he had been demoted to third string. The Jets made Flacco inactive [more]