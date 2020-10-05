As soon as the Bills finished off the Raiders, Sean McDermott’s attention turned to Week Five.

The Bills are scheduled to play the Titans in Nashville next Sunday. The Titans, of course, didn’t play Sunday because of a coronavirus outbreak.

The Titans cannot reopen their facility until at least Wednesday, because NFL protocols require two consecutive days without a positive test before reopening. The Titans had two more positive tests within the organization Sunday.

It raises a question about the Titans’ Week Five game against the Bills.

“I’m concerned,” McDermott said Sunday night, via Jason Wolf of the Buffalo News. “When people are sick, we’re concerned, whether it’s a competitor or not, so we hope that everyone is doing OK on their end, or improving.”

The team’s operations staff has monitored the situation, McDermott said, but the Bills put it out of their minds Sunday.

“It was a mental challenge for our team,” McDermott said. “We were being asked about it the back third of our week last week, and the guys, they know who’s next on the schedule. To then come out here and focus like they did, I thought showed a lot.”

Bills now turn attention to Titans, wondering if they will play Week Five originally appeared on Pro Football Talk