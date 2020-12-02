Bills now part of double-header Monday Night Football action

Update: The NFL has since moved the Ravens-Cowboys in Week 13 to Tuesday at 8:05 p.m.

Previous coverage:

The Buffalo Bills were scheduled to play on Monday Night Football before it was cool.

Alas, the Bills’ schedule was not introduced before COVID-19, though. Amid the pandemic offseason, the NFL released their schedules which included Buffalo (8-3) facing the San Francisco 49ers (5-6) in Week 13 on Monday Night Football this upcoming weekend.

But because of the NFL’s decision to not add an extra week, Week 18, for NFL teams needing to reschedule games due to COVID-19, the league has had to scramble a few times, like when the Bills faced the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday.

This time around, it’s affecting the Bills, but only slightly.

On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens will finally have a game to play in Week 12. COVID-19 has made its way through the Ravens locker room, pushing the game all the way back to Wednesday. Because of that, the Steelers, originally scheduled to play Week 13 on Sunday, and the Ravens, slated to play on Thursday, will now both play on Monday to give both sides more time to prep.

That actually does nothing for the Bills. But, Bills Mafia will have an opportunity to tune into some extra football before Buffalo kicks off. Some warm-up football, if you will. Both games next Monday will be at 5 p.m., before Buffalo plays.

Here’s the full upcoming Monday slate via ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

Monday game-times: 🏈Washington-Steelers at 5 pm

🏈Cowboys-Ravens, 5 pm

🏈Bills-49ers, 8 pm Per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 30, 2020

