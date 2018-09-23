Bills Notch Historic Upset Win as 17-Point Underdogs vs. Vikings

The winless Bills closed as 17-point underdogs coming into Week 3's contest the Vikings at Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. However, Buffalo won Sunday's contest 27-6, marking the biggest upset of the NFL season so far.



In fact, the last time a 17-point underdog won an NFL game outright was in 1995 when the Cowboys lost at home to the Redskins as 17.5-point favorites.





The Bills also closed at +1000 on the moneyline.

+1000, and the Bills are leading the Vikings 17-0 in the first quarter. https://t.co/tLdbLoU3aO — SI Gambling (@SIGambling) September 23, 2018

Buffalo dominated from the get-go, surging ahead to a 17-0 lead with five minutes left in the opening quarter. It took a 27-point lead into halftime.

Rookie quarterback Josh Allen scored twice on the ground and also threw for one touchdown, highlighting his impressive day against one of the top defenses in the league.

This result also marks the second time ever that a team that was an underdog of 14 or more points won by 14 or more points.

The other team to accomplish the feat was the St. Louis Rams, who beat a Chiefs team featuring Joe Montana and Marcus Allen 16-0 on Sept. 25, 1994.