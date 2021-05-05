Bills not projected to receive any compensatory picks in 2022 NFL draft

The Bills did a great job maintaining their roster this offseason. Buffalo retained many of their top pending free agents, including linebacker Matt Milano and offensive lineman Daryl Williams.

Because of that and other factors, the team is currently not projected to receive any compensatory picks at the upcoming 2022 NFL draft. Per Over The Cap this week, the only team in the AFC East slated to receive a comp pick is the Dolphins.

Compensatory picks are awarded to teams when they lose free agents during an offseason who play a certain amount of snaps the prior season as compared to other free-agent departures around the league. Those in the top-five percent earn a team an extra third-round pick and so on.

Via OTC, here’s that breakdown, for reference:

The round for each contract is assigned on a percentile basis, as follows:

3rd Round: top 5%

4th Round: below top 5% to top 10%

5th Round: below top 10% to top 15%

6th Round: below top 15% to top 25%

7th Round: below top 25% to top 35% (previously 50% in the 2011 CBA)

The Bills did lose some free agents this offseason to other teams, but perhaps the biggest in terms of snaps played was Andre Roberts. He signed with the Texans. Roberts was only the Bills’ man returner though, so he will not earn the Bills a comp pick.

Related