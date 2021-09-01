Bills do not claim anyone off waivers but Buffalo did lose one

Following the NFL’s deadline for 2021 roster cuts on Tuesday, numerous players were subjected to the waiver wire from across the league.

In terms of the Bills, there was only one player that was involved.

According to the league’s transaction wire on Wednesday, the Bills did not claim any players that were cut by other teams.

The doesn’t come as the biggest surprise, considering where Buffalo is on the wavier order.

Heading into the day, the Bills had the third-last spot because it’s based off the way last season finished.

Essentially, it’s similar to the 2021 draft order. There the Bills also picked at No. 30.

However, the Bills did lose one player.

In total, 27 players were signed by teams on waivers. Of those, one was cornerback Nick McCloud.

The undrafted rookie free agent signee of the Bills earlier this offseason was signed by the Cincinnati Bengals. McCloud had an interception during the preseason for the Bills against the Bears.

Related