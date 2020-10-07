Bills have no positive COVID-19 tests despite Raiders contracting it

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott said on Wednesday that the team currently does not have any members of the organization that have tested positive for COVID-19.

Concerns in regard to the Bills potentially having a player contract coronavirus were elevated early this week when the Las Vegas Raiders had players test positive for the virus in the days since the Bills beat them 30-23 on Sunday. Among those two Raiders players, we know one of them… defensive tackle Maurice Hurst, who landed on the Raiders’ reserve/ COVID-19 list on Tuesday, per Raiders Wire. Hurst played in 39 total snaps against the Bills.

In addition to the Raiders-related news, Buffalo’s Week 5 game against the Titans is in further jeopardy because on Wednesday the Titans saw two more players test positive for coronavirus after not having any do so on Monday or Tuesday.

Aside from announcing that the Bills have no positive test results, the coach would not comment much on the situation. McDermott put most of the responsibility in the hands of the NFL, declining to answer several questions about COVID-19 concerns, such as whether or not he is currently comfortable to travel to Tennessee in four days to play against the Titans.

“I’m not going to get into that,” McDermott said via video conference. “I’m a football coach and I’ll leave that to the powers at be.”

While the Titans will not practice on Wednesday, the Bills will, per McDermott.

