Bills have no indication Jordan Poyer will miss minicamp

Safety Jordan Poyer has not been at the voluntary portions of the Bills’ offseason program, but the team expects to see him at next week’s mandatory minicamp.

General Manager Brandon Beane said at a Tuesday press conference that he has not spoken directly to Poyer in recent days, but that he has not received any indication that the safety will be absent from the minicamp. Poyer would be subject to fines from the team if he does miss any of those practice sessions and that makes it all the likelier that he’ll be at the team’s facility.

Poyer is in the final year of his current contract and he changed agents early in the offseason as part of his push to get an extension with the Bills. Head coach Sean McDermott said he thought things would work themselves out, but there’s been no sign of an imminent agreement.

Poyer has spent the last five seasons in Buffalo. He had 93 tackles, five interceptions, and three sacks en route to being named a first-team All-Pro last season.

