Bills say no changes to fan policy for foreseeable future

There was brief hope that the Buffalo Bills might have fans in their stadium soon. Well… so much for that.

The Bills released a statement on Tuesday which used the phrase “foreseeable future” in terms of keeping Bills Stadium empty.

Here’s the full statement released by the team.

“We hope you, your family and friends remain healthy and safe, and are enjoying our strong start to the season. At the end of August, we announced we would no be having fans for the first two games of our season based on guidance from the New York State Department of Health for professional sports. As of today, there has been no change to those protocols and fans will not be able to attend Bills games for the foreseeable future. We promise you we are working diligently behind the scene to ensure we are ready to provide fans with a safe environment should protocols change and we are able to root for the Bills in person.”

The Bills have their next two games on the road against the Raiders and Titans, respectively. On Tuesday, the Titans announced their team had an outbreak of COVID-19 with their organization, which included three players.

Buffalo’s next home game is slated for Oct. 15 against the Chiefs and from the sounds of it, fans will not be in attendance. On Monday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said the county, who owns Bills Stadium, would be in favor of 7,000 fans in the venue in the near future. But that required approval from New York State. Evidently the State did not give their blessing on the idea, based on the statement released by the team.

