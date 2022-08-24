Bills’ Nick McCloud shows off stitches after Broncos preseason win

Nick McCloud had to get stitched up against the Denver Broncos. The Buffalo Bills defensive back got himself cut up on the face during a kick-coverage play on special teams.

After the 42-15 win, McCloud explained that he didn’t even fully realize what was unfolding.

“I just ran down trying to make a play, trying to be physical and I hit him,” McCloud told the Buffalo News. “I didn’t wrap him up good. When I got up, I saw blood coming out of my helmet. When I got to the sideline, everybody was panicking when they looked at me.”

As things turned out, McCloud had to get a gash sewn up in the locker room but he was OK in the end. McCloud returned to the contest after.

Once the game ended, McCloud went on to show off his new “look.”

Not only that, McCloud showed a before and after image, so you’ve been warned. He also added a bit of a joke as well, a “X-Ray” image which shows a dog–Which he’s trying to say he’s got “dog” in him.

Which is hard to argue at this point.

Check out McCloud’s post showing it off:

#Bills CB Nick McCloud shows an update of the 6 stitches he received during yesterdays game. pic.twitter.com/VLMXwzoUVk — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) August 21, 2022

