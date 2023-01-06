Bills, NFL plan tributes for Damar Hamlin at Week 18 games

The NFL distributed a public address announcement that clubs are encouraged to read prior to the national anthem as a unified show of support for Damar, the first responders and medical caregivers. The announcement will read as follows and be accompanied by a scoreboard graphic of Damar:

“Throughout this week, the entire NFL family has been praying for Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills as he continues his recovery, and we thank the first responders and medical professionals involved in his care.

“The [CLUB NAME] ask you to join us in a moment of support and love for Damar, and cheer for him and his family as they continue their fight.”

Field Painting

All clubs (home & away) may outline the “3” in each 30-yard line number on the field in either Buffalo Bills Red or Buffalo Bills Blue.

Pregame Shirts

During warm-ups, players will have the option to wear black Nike t-shirts displaying “Love for Damar 3” on them.

During warm-ups in Buffalo, Bills players will wear a similar Nike shirt but in the team’s royal blue.

New Era hats embroidered with a “3” on them will be provided to Bills football personnel to wear during warm-ups.

“3” Jersey Patches for Buffalo

“3” jersey patches will be worn by the Buffalo Bills in Week 18.

Fans, Clubs and players have been incredibly generous in support of Damar’s GoFundMe fundraiser. A fund has been established by his family at The Giving Back Fund and donations can now be made directly by visiting chasingmsfoundation.com.