How dominant have the Bills been over the last week? More dominant than any NFL team has been over four games in almost seven decades.

The Bills’ average margin of victory during their current four-game winning streak is 28.8 points. That’s the largest margin any team has recorded during a four-game winning streak since the 1953 Eagles.

Those Eagles started the 1953 season 0-2-1, but then went on an incredible six-game run, winning by scores of 23-7, 56-17, 35-7, 30-7, 45-14 and 38-0. That gave them an average victory margin of 29.2 points over the six-game streak, and 30.3 points over their best four-game stretch.

Unfortunately, the Eagles then lost two games in a row and ended the season 7-4-1. They finished second in the NFL’s East division and missed out on the postseason, which in those days consisted only of a championship games between the East and West winners.

The Bills are very heavy favorites in the AFC East, and 5.5-point favorites on Monday night against the Titans.

Bills have NFL’s largest margin of victory during a four-game winning streak since 1953 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk