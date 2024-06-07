Bills NFL Draft grades: DeWayne Carter, IDL, Duke

The Buffalo Bills saw plenty of defensive talent walk out in free agency leaving their defense somewhat short handed, with the selection of Duke defensive lineman DeWayne Carter they inject some youth combined with plenty of college experience to that side of the ball.

While Carter does not project as the starter right away it’s going to be tough to project him to not see the field in the early going as a rotational piece. With Ed Oliver and DaQuan Jones locking down the starting role, the young lineman will get the chance to spell them as an energetic interior pass rusher throughout the season.

Experienced, fluid, relentless, and quick, Carter was a main stay in the Duke defense over the past three seasons. While Carter has been quite productive during his starting stint, his production dropped off a cliff this last season and certainly hurt his draft stock.

Grade: B

