Bills NFL Draft grade: Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State 33rd overall

The Buffalo Bills spent last night maneuvering down the boards and allowing receivers to pass them by, but with the first pick of the second day of the draft they finally land their guy in Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman.

Coleman projects as an immediate starter in a Buffalo receiver room that lacks any true perimeter threat and should be immediately trusted to be the jump ball weapon for the Bills offense.

Possessing excellent size, incredible contested catch skills, underrated yards after catch ability, and a solid route tree. Expect Coleman to be one of the top touchdown catchers for a Bills team that is desperate for a difference maker out wide.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire