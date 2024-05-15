Bills NFL Draft grade: Cole Bishop, S, Utah 59th overall

The Buffalo Bills had an entire legion of veterans depart this offseason, including the breaking up of one of the best safety duos in NFL history following the departure of and Micah Hyde. The Bills looked to address one of the holes with the selection of Utah safety Cole Bishop in the second round.

Bishop projects as potentially the immediate starter at the safety position, pairing with veteran Taylor Rapp to produce a potentially surprisingly productive duo should Bishop live up to his potential coming out of this draft.

With high end athleticism, versatility, explosion, and aggressiveness, Bishop can be slotted in just about anywhere on the defense. With enough athleticism to secure the top of the defense, play one on one with tight ends, or stick his nose in run support, Bishop could emerge as a candidate for defensive rookie of the year in this Sean McDermott defensive system. This is a great pick and should pay dividends early in Buffalo.

Grade: A

