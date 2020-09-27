Bills nearly blow 28-3 lead, score late with help from controversial call to stun Rams

The Josh Allen MVP campaign is still alive thanks to a controversial call late in the Buffalo Bills’ thrilling victory on Sunday.

Despite blowing a 28-3 second-half lead, the unbeaten Bills drove for the game-winning score in the final seconds to hold off the feisty Los Angeles Rams. The Bills moved to 3-0, and the Rams dropped to 2-1.

Allen drove the Bills 75 yards for the game-winning score after the Rams had stormed back from a 25-point deficit. He finished the game 24-of-33 passing for 311 yards with four touchdowns, one interception and one rushing score.

Allen now has 10 touchdown passes and two rushing scores through three games, against only two picks. But he wouldn’t have his last touchdown pass without the help of the officials.

On a fourth-and-9 play in the red zone in the final minute, the Rams’ Darious Williams was flagged — quite a shaky call — for pass interference, keeping the Bills’ hopes alive. Williams made minimal contact on Bills rookie receiver Gabriel Davis, but the referees threw a flag anyway.

View photos Josh Allen led the Bills on a game-winning touchdown drive to escape an embarrassing blown lead against the Rams. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus) More

It’s a call that’s going to be talked about quite a bit.

The Bills were given new life, and Allen hit Tyler Kroft for a game-winning touchdown with 15 seconds left. It was Kroft’s second touchdown pass of the game.

Three different Bills receivers caught touchdowns, and Cole Beasley led the way with 100 yard receiving.

Goff completed 22-of-31 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns with one pick. He also ran in for a score that helped kickstart the massive comeback. Darrell Henderson was huge for the Rams, rushing 20 times 114 yards and a touchdown.

But it wasn’t enough.

The Rams’ biggest comeback ever is 24 points, which happened back on Dec. 6, 1992. Goff hadn’t even turned 2 years old yet. Rams head coach Sean McVay was 6.

View photos Jared Goff and the Rams nearly pulled off an epic comeback victory against the Bills. (AP Photo/John Munson) More

Allen’s two second-half turnovers were a big part of the story, allowing the Rams a shot to win. After the Rams cut the Bills’ lead to 28-10 on a Goff rushing touchdown, safety John Johnson picked Allen off on a play that was held up on replay.

Then after Buffalo’s lead was cut to 28-25, Allen was strip-sacked by the Rams’ Aaron Donald, giving the ball back to Los Angeles. Making matters worse, Allen was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, tacking on 15 additional yards.

The Rams took advantage as Henderson plowed into the end zone, giving them an improbable 32-28 lead. They outscored Buffalo 29-0 in just over 15 minutes of game action between the third and fourth quarters.

Midway through the third quarter, the Bills took a 28-3 lead when Allen hit Stefon Diggs for a 4-yard touchdown pass. But four minutes later, the Rams scored to start their furious comeback.

The Bills’ biggest blown lead ever entering the game had been 21 points, which had happened four times previously. The last time they blew a lead that big was back in Week 17 of the 2011 season, when the Bills scored the first 21 points and then watched as the New England Patriots rip off 49 consecutive points.

But they didn’t set a new mark for futility on Sunday, finding a way to hang on late.

And Allen and the Bills are suddenly one of the more entertaining teams in football.

More from Yahoo Sports: