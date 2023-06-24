Bills named team with most ‘expectations’ on them in 2023

The Buffalo Bills were named the team in the NFL with the “greatest burden of expectation” on them heading into the NFL 2023 season.

NFL.com ranked teams in the league based on this parameter, and the Bills were at the top of the list. The combined reasoning relates to the team’s lack of trips to the Super Bowl in recent years combined with more recent off-field issues relating to Stefon Diggs. The receiver skipped out on the first day of training camp this offseason.

But 2023 could be a sweet spot for Sean McDermott’s team. The Bills have played their best when being the perceived underdog. That hasn’t been the case, but with the emergence of the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo is slightly overlooked.

Can that fuel the coach’s team? Time will tell, but NFL.com’s breakdown on Bills’ expectations can be found below:

The Bills have been knocking on the door for a while now. Four straight trips to the playoffs, each run ending short of the Super Bowl. The “13 Seconds” loss to the Chiefs in the 2021 Divisional Round was pure pain for a franchise that’s no stranger to heartbreak, but last postseason’s home thumping at the hands of the Bengals was somehow more dispiriting. Is Buffalo’s once wide-open Super Bowl window suddenly closing? Playing in a widely improved AFC East, there’s a huge amount of urgency facing the entire Buffalo operation entering 2023. Look no further than the recent drama around star receiver Stefon Diggs as an example of potential cracks in the structure. Pressure can do that to even the most solid of foundations.

