The Bills lost special teams coordinator Heath Farwell to the Jaguars and they didn’t wait long to name his replacement on Sean McDermott’s staff.

The team stayed in house with the hire and announced on Wednesday that Matthew Smiley will fill the role.

Smiley spent the last five seasons as the team’s assistant special teams coach. He filled the same role for the Jaguars for four seasons before making the move to Buffalo.

The Bills have now named two new coordinators this offseason. Ken Dorsey has taken over as offensive coordinator in the wake of Brian Daboll leaving to become the Giants head coach. Dorsey joins Smiley as an internal promotion as he was the quarterbacks coach.

Bills name Matthew Smiley their special teams coordinator originally appeared on Pro Football Talk