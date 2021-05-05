Bills move into third-best odds to win Super Bowl LVI, post-draft
The Bills were not a team that made earth-shattering moves during the 2021 NFL draft. Sure, Buffalo did double-down on pass rushers in Greg Rousseau and Boogie Basham with their top-two picks… but the headlines are always reserved for teams higher up the draft board.
Despite that, the cooler nerves shown by the Bills actually paid off in one immediate way. According to Fan Duel, the Bills now have the third-best odds to win Super Bowl LVI next year at +1200.
Prior to the draft the Bills held those same odds, but teams around them shifted. The top-three, pre-draft, were the Chiefs (+600), Packers (+900) and Bucs (+1000). After everything involving Aaron Rodgers and the Packers outside of the draft, they’ve dropped off considerably.
Here’s the full updated rundown of Super Bowl odds:
Chiefs +500
Buccaneers +650
Bills +1200
Rams +1300
Ravens +1400
49ers +1400
Browns +1700
Packers +1700
Seahawks +2300
Broncos +2400
Colts +2500
Saints +2700
Cowboys +2800
Dolphins +3000
Chargers +3200
Patriots +3200
Titans +3500
Cardinals +4000
Steelers +4000
Bears +4800
Falcons +5000
Football Team +5000
Giants +6500
Panthers +7000
Raiders +7500
Bengals +8000
Eagles +8500
Jaguars +10000
Jets +10000
Lions +15000
Texans +18000
