Bills mock Kirk Cousins with 'You like that!' taunt after stunning upset of Vikings

This is the kind of thing built to come back and bite you.

When you trademark your corny catch phrase and up the cheese level by tailoring it for your new team with a “You Vike that!,” tweak, you’re begging to be mocked.

And mocked Kirk Cousins was on Sunday after the Minnesota Vikings’ stunning 27-6 home loss to the Buffalo Bills, the biggest NFL upset in more than 25 years.

First, there were reports of players from the victorious Bills locker room shouting Cousins’ catch-phrase.

Can hear players yelling “You like that!?!” from Bills locker room as they return from field. Can’t imagine who that is referencing. — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) September 23, 2018





Then we got video confirmation of Bills cornerback Tre White, who logged four tackles and a pass deflection on a day that Cousins logged three turnovers and didn’t lead a scoring drive until the game was long out of hand late in the fourth quarter.





Cousins has a lot to celebrate in his career from his ascension of being drafted as Robert Griffin’s backup to signing a landmark contract as a coveted NFL starter.

Sunday was not a day to celebrate.

In addition to a humiliating loss, Kirk Cousins was the victim of self-induced taunts after Sunday’s game against the Bills. (AP)

