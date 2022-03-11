Bills’ Mitchell Trubisky talks ‘exciting’ free agency ahead (video)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is going to be busy in the coming days.

Next month he’s welcoming an addition to the family with his first child… and he could be on the move soon. As a pending free agent, the Bills have said they expect Trubisky to get a chance to start elsewhere next season.

Buffalo and Trubisky are waiting to see where that is–but regardless, he’s looking forward to seeing how things unfold. Trubisky revealed that via the Adam Schefter Podcast.

“It’s so exciting here in the Trubisky house, we’re excited to see what happens,” Trubisky said.

Check out a segment of his interview below:

Free-agent-to-be QB @Mtrubisky10 is about to pick a new team and become a father, and he discussed his thoughts on each here: 🎧: https://t.co/caKXw90BV7 pic.twitter.com/9c8pH0axsh — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2022

For the full interview with the QB, find the attached link here:

Free-agent-to-be QB @Mtrubisky10 sizes up some NFL cities he soon could be calling home: 🎧 https://t.co/6P2Ba2mSQQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2022

