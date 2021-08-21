Bills' Mitchell Trubisky returns to Chicago and crushes Bears in preseason win

If only Geico or Liberty Mutual could offer an insurance policy as valuable as the one Mitchell Trubisky has presented the Buffalo Bills in 2021.

Saturday afternoon in his return to Soldier Field where he spent the first four years of his NFL career, Chicago Bears fans had to be wondering who this guy was as Trubisky lit up his old teammates for 34 first-half points in the Bills' 41-15 preseason win.

Trubisky completed 20 of 28 passes for 221 yards and a touchdown in a two-quarter epoch that had to leave the Bills and their fan base feeling awfully good about their backup quarterback in the event that Josh Allen were to miss any time in the upcoming season.

Although Trubisky downplayed his return to Chicago last week during the only press conference he has held since signing with the Bills back in March, this game — preseason or not — meant something to him.

Mitch Trubisky leaves the field after the Bills defeated the Bears.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 draft had a rough ride in the Windy City because he never came close to fulfilling his draft status, even though everyone except Bears general manager Ryan Pace felt at the time that Trubisky didn’t warrant being picked so high.

Now resetting his career as Allen’s backup, Trubisky has started Buffalo’s first two preseason games. After playing only two series and attempting two passes in the opener, Trubisky had to be licking his chops when he saw offensive coordinator Brian Daboll’s game plan.

The quarterback was unleashed and the result was touchdowns on the Bills’ first four possessions and six scoring drives in all as Trubisky picked apart the Bears defense with short and intermediate passes.

Story continues

On the first drive, Trubisky completed five of seven passes for 53 yards, and one of the incompletions was a drop by tight end Dawson Knox. There was one play where a designed screen pass broke down, so Trubisky had to take a sack. Devin Singletary then capped off the 10-play, 72-yard march with a superb 14-yard run around left end for a touchdown.

On the second series, Trubisky went 7-for-10 for 60 yards, much of that to Isaiah McKenzie, before hitting Jake Kumerow with a four-yard TD pass on a quick slant to the post.

Trubisky dealing! He finds Jake Kumerow to polish off a an 11-play, 64-yard drive.



📺: #BUFvsCHI on @NFLNetwork (or check local listings)

📱: https://t.co/yP7plsAJWJ pic.twitter.com/o4XepQRrJ2 — NFL (@NFL) August 21, 2021

Trubisky hit Jacob Hollister for a 19-yard gain to start the third possession, and then Zack Moss took over as he carried four times for 21 yards to set up fullback Reggie Gilliam for a one-yard touchdown run that made it 21-0.

And then on the fourth drive, the Bills were positioned at the Bears 34 thanks to a 35-yard punt return by McKenzie. Trubisky made a great escape from a rush to scramble for 11 yards and completed a 19-yard pass to Matt Breida before Gilliam again finished things off with a 1-yard plunge.

Still, the Bills weren’t done as they closed the half with a pair of Tyler Bass field goals in the final 68 seconds. The first was set up by Trubisky’s perfect 26-yard seam pass to Hollister, and the second coming after Nick McCloud’s interception of Andy Dalton and 20-yard return, followed by Trubisky’s 16-yard pass to Kumerow which cut the field goal attempt down to 41 yards.

Needless to say, it was a superb 30 minutes for Trubisky.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Mitchell Trubisky crushes Bears in return to Chicago with Bills