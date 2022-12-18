Bills’ Mitch Morse heads to locker room during Dolphins matchup

The Bills are down center Mitch Morse against the Dolphins in Week 15.

During the third quarter, Morse left the game and went to the locker room. The team announced that he is being evaluated for a head injury.

Morse has a history of head injuries, making the injury even more concerning for him.

At this time, the Bills did not provide an injury status for Morse, but one can likely say he’s questionable to return at the time… even leaning toward likely being out for the remainder of the night.

Without Morse, Greg Van Roten moved from right guard, where he was starting for the injured Ryan Bates, to center. David Quessenberry then came into the contest at guard.

Bills Wire will provide updates when information is made available.

Related

Bills-Dolphins game delayed due to fans throwing snowballs Nyheim Hines scores long-awaited first Bills TD vs. Dolphins (video) Cowboys' Micah Parsons wants him a Bills jersey from Josh Allen (video)

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire