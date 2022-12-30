Bills’ Mitch Morse clears concussion protocol ahead of Bengals matchup

The Buffalo Bills are on track to have Mitch Morse back in their lineup for their huge upcoming matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals (11-4).

Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott said via video conference on Thursday that the center has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol.

In Week 15 against the Miami Dolphins, Morse left the contest due to a head injury and did not return.

Last week’s meeting with the Chicago Bears, Morse did not play.

However, Morse returning to practice does not guarantee that he will suit up in Buffalo’s big Week 17 game with the Bengals on Monday. In the past, when the Bills (12-3) have seen Morse sustain a concussion, they have given him extra time to recover on occasion due to his lengthy history with head injuries.

Morse has sustained six reported concussions in his NFL career. In 2020, Morse cleared the concussion protocol but during a November game against the Arizona Cardinals, he still did not play.

At the end of that season, Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane confirmed the team wanted to give Morse extended time to recover from that head injury.

It remains to be seen if Morse is in the lineup on Monday. At least it’s a step in the right direction. Bills Wire will bring the latest updates leading up to kickoff.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire