Bills’ Micah Hyde undergoes surgery for neck injury

Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde took the first big step in his road to recovery from a neck injury.

According to ESPN’s Jersey Fowler, Hyde has undergone surgery to repair the herniated disc in his neck. The team originally placed Hyde on injured reserve on Sept. 24, ending his 2022 season.

Late against the Tennessee Titans in Week 2, Hyde suffered a neck injury. Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott later said Hyde was sent to the hospital but Hyde was released the next day.

In the same game, cornerback Dane Jackson was taken off the field in an ambulance due to a neck injury but has since returned. Because of the optics, Hyde’s injury was a little overlooked at the time and was a surprise to see it end up being of the season-ending variety.

Without Hyde, the Bills have had Damar Hamlin and Jaquan Johnson filling in. Both have seen playing time due to injuries causing Jordan Poyer to also miss multiple games in 2022.

Hyde’s expected recovery time is said to be six-to-nine months. He will return to the Bills for the 2023 season, the final year of his current contract.

